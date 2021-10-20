first shock measure of the Saudis, the coach fired!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

The news had been in the air for a few days and the takeover of Newcastle by the ambitious Saudi owners. Steve Bruce, a modest English manager who does not do better than a 19th place from the start with the Magpies, does not really correspond to the XXL project that the Saudis want to build. This Wednesday, Steve Bruce was therefore dismissed by his club, Newcastle officially announces.

#NUFC can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent. The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future. – Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021

The English club announced in the wake that Graeme Jones would take over for the moment. An interim that starts with a match against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace. He will be supported by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith. https://t.co/uvkGGdpEUa

– Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021