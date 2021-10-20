More

    first shock measure of the Saudis, the coach fired!

    The news had been in the air for a few days and the takeover of Newcastle by the ambitious Saudi owners. Steve Bruce, a modest English manager who does not do better than a 19th place from the start with the Magpies, does not really correspond to the XXL project that the Saudis want to build. This Wednesday, Steve Bruce was therefore dismissed by his club, Newcastle officially announces.

    The English club announced in the wake that Graeme Jones would take over for the moment. An interim that starts with a match against Crystal Palace this weekend.

