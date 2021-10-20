Five years after making the buzz, what has become of D-Vine, the “Nespresso machine” for wine?

Its launch in 2016 had aroused astonishment and a certain enthusiasm, both among professionals in the sector and on social networks. The concept was even awarded at CES in Las Vegas, the famous world exhibition for new technologies. The three Nantes co-founders did not hide their ambition: to sell around 30,000 machines over the first three years. Five years later, what becomes of D-Vine, this machine qualified as “Nespresso of wine” for its ability to serve wine by the glass from 10 cl tube-bottles?

Exhibited until Wednesday evening at the Serbotel trade fair at the Parc des Expositions in Nantes, the D-Vine has retained its look, its operation and its main assets: delivering in less than a minute a wine at the perfect temperature and ventilation according to its characteristics. But the profile of clients has radically changed. Individuals are no longer the target, it is professionals. “We are now mainly addressing restaurants and hotels,” explains Thibaut Jarousse, co-founder of D-Vine. The feedback from individuals was excellent but the economic model did not hold up. To maintain our production in France, we had to increase our prices. We started by selling the machine for 500 euros, then we went to 700, then to nearly 1,000 euros. It was too much. Some 1,500 copies were sold to individuals, no more.

Save time and money

The D-Vine, renamed D-Vine Pro, has therefore been redesigned to “better meet” the needs of professionals, particularly busy servers. “It is easier to learn, faster [service en 38 secondes au lieu d’une minute] and more robust, ”says Thibaut Jarousse. A screen has been added on the front to give information on the chosen wine, which can be repeated to customers.





For the time being, a thousand establishments, including a few large accounts (Hyatt, Club Med, etc.), have been won over by the new formula marketed at 300 euros per month with around 70 bottles included. The D-Vine would save them time and money. “Opening a bottle for a drink can be a problem if the restaurant does not reuse it quickly,” says the manager. After a few days, take the time to smell the wine to check whether it is oxidized. Not all servers are capable of this. Regularly, the content is even thrown away, it’s a waste. “

A spirits machine in 2022

The D-Vine would also allow establishments to beef up their wine list by “going upmarket” and increasing by “50% the margin per glass sold”. “It takes several years to make a great wine and a few seconds to slaughter it. The benefit of D-Vine is quickly demonstrated, both in terms of quality and profitability, ”insists Thibaut Jarousse. As for the bottles of wine, available in 80 references selected by an oenologist, they are sold from 2 to 30 euros per unit. “A hotel or a restaurant consume a hundred times more than individuals. Today our model is profitable. “

Still based in Nantes, the leaders of D-Vine, who employ 45 employees, hope to multiply “by five or even ten” the turnover in France by 2026, in particular by targeting more bars. They also plan to significantly develop sales abroad by using the French brand image. At the same time, they have just marketed a range of wine bottles for take-out. A machine serving spirits (cognac, whiskey, rum, etc.) by the glass and operating on the same principle is also being developed. Its launch is scheduled for 2022.