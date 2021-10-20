Foot OL – Lucas Paqueta, Lyon plays at 12! – Olympique Lyonnais

On the eve of the match against Sparta Prague, Peter Bosz once again expressed all the good things he thought about Lucas Paqueta and the latter’s incredible contribution to Olympique Lyonnais.

The supporters of Olympique Lyonnais were in heaven last Saturday when shortly after the hour mark, Peter Bosz brought in Lucas Paqueta just back from Brazil and who had not really had time to recover from the jet lag . Alone, the former AC Milan player helped dynamite AS Monaco, Paqueta even going there with his little assist that could make a Neymar of his heyday blush. It is obvious, Lucas Paqueta has put OL at his feet, and on the side of Jean-Michel Aulas we must clearly be delighted to know that the Brazilian international is under contract until June 2025, which will avoid many headaches when offers will arrive in the transfer window, because it is certain they will arrive and well above the 20 million euros paid by Lyon to bring Paqueta from Milan last year at the initiative of Juninho.





Lucas Paqueta is obsessed with winning, Lyon loves it

This Wednesday, as Olympique Lyonnais settled down in Prague, where Léo Dubois and his teammates will face Sparta in the Europa League on Thursday with the desire to clinch a third victory in three games in this competition, Peter Bosz said over and over again all the good he thought of Lucas Paqueta, and his incredible contribution to the OL game. ” I always prefer to talk about the team rather than just one player. But yes Lucas Paqueta is a good player, with good technique. There is something else in addition that serves to be successful, it is a winner’s mindset, a winner’s mentality. Everyone saw that he was just getting off the plane and that he wanted to help the team against Monaco, and he did because his entry into the game was very important for us. And he absolutely wanted to be in Prague too “, Testified the coach of the OL before this European meeting.