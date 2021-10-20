Foot OL – OL: Aulas unveils Lyon’s plans for the next transfer window! – Olympique Lyonnais

Olympique Lyonnais seems to find its cruising speed, and for Jean-Michel Aulas it is necessary to avoid that the CAN does not change the situation in January. OL are already working on their transfer window.

After their victory against AS Monaco last Saturday at Groupama Stadium, Olympique Lyonnais climbed back to sixth place in the standings just two points behind RC Lens, runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain. Even if all is not perfect, the footballers of OL are starting to master the tactical demands of Peter Bosz, and this is seen more and more. On the side of Jean-Michel Aulas and Juninho we breathe easier, the page Rudi Garcia being definitively turned, but we know that a big turning point of the season will take place next January with the departure of several players to play the African Cup. of Nations. In this perspective, and even more generally to prepare the future of Lyon, the Rhone club is already working on its transfer window. Guest of his club’s TV channel, Jean-Michel Aulas agreed to speak on the upcoming recruitment of Olympique Lyonnais, even if of course the president of OL did not give names.





The transfer window of Lyon is well advanced

Jean-Michel Aulas is clearly determined that this season will be the right one for Lyon to regain the Champions League. ” We always work on the arrival of players, it is obviously the work of Juni that does it very well. From time to time he sends me short live messages to say that he has identified such and such a player. The winter transfer window will also be complex there, because there too we have players who will leave for the CAN and it is indeed very penalizing. We will also have, thank God, the return of Jeff (Reine-Adélaide) who is very close to a return. I know Peter Bosz is impressed with his fitness. There are assumptions, if we can, as we have done in some years, anticipate the summer transfer window. In general it succeeds in a positive way. So we are working on it, we have touches, there are things that are in progress. We can’t talk too much about it for confidentiality reasons, but we obviously work on it and we do everything to have a very good team. “, Said Jean-Michel Aulas, who also confirmed having met Jason Denayer’s agents last Friday and that things are moving in the right direction regarding the extension of the Belgian international defender.