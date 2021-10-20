Foot OM – OM: Marseille-PSG free, Free challenges Amazon!

Amazon Prime Video thinks it will be a real hit with audiences for the match between OM and PSG on Sunday evening at the Vélodrome. But Free decided to challenge the Ligue 1 broadcaster.

The Prime Video audiences are secret, the Ligue 1 broadcaster does not want anyone to know whether the acquisition of the TV rights to the French championship is a good operation, or a disaster. While some rumors evoke very disappointing audiences, the historic clash of Ligue 1 between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, scheduled for Sunday evening at the Vélodrome, is necessarily a life-size test for the Amazon channel. On the occasion of OM-PSG, Prime Video will put big resources aware that the arrival of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar (perhaps) against Dimitri Payet and his teammates in a hot stadium is a factor in the same to cause subscriptions. On paper, the plan is therefore perfect. Except that in this scenario, there is an X factor or rather a Free factor, the mobile operator still having a contract with the LFP to broadcast the best moments of Ligue 1 matches for a subscription.





Free will offer the best of OM-PSG for free, almost live

On Europe 1, the general manager of Iliad, the parent company of Free, announced that exceptionally during the OM-PSG match, the best moments and possible goals of the Clasico will be given for free in near real time on the Free application. ” The OM-PSG classico will take place on Sunday evening at the Stade Vélodrome. We have decided to offer all French people, in clear and live on our application, this match, which will be a very good match (…) Whether you are a subscriber or not, you will be able to follow this match on the application. Free Ligue 1. You are going to see all the best moments: the highlights, the best actions, the best saves, the goals and I hope there will be a lot of them. Or 30 minutes accumulated over the hour and a half that the match lasts. We are also very present at the pre-match at half-time, with interviews with players in the flash zone and after the match. And from the final whistle, in the 90th minute, you have the summary in clear for free on our application », Specified Thomas Reynaud, who admits to be aware of the competition he will thus make to Prime Video.