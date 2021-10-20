Foot PSG – Angers has been stolen from Paris, the referee is sorry

Very rare in the media, Pascal Garabian returned to the use of VAR, especially during the recent PSG-Angers. The boss of the referees was forced to admit that the penalty scored by Mbappé was bogus.

Fault confessed to half forgiven, but it will do a good leg to the Angevin players, who have had confirmation from the very mouth of the very discreet Pascal Garibian, that the referees of the match lost by the SCO at the Parc des Princes derailed at the time of study the penalty awarded to PSG, and which allowed Kylian Mbappé to give victory to Paris. True to his habit, the big boss of French referees was initially slightly aggressive when defending his flock, before admitting that that evening there was a real refereeing fault. ” On PSG-Angers, it’s a mistake on our part. There is no ambiguity. We have nothing to hide, we share with the clubs, including on situations on which we went wrong. I had the opportunity to talk to the SCO the next day. The video assistant, and he is the first unhappy one, has been embarked in a tunnel effect. He considered the hand to be punishable, based on the Attacking Possession phase, which involves looking at the very beginning of the action. He analyzed Mbappé’s offside potential but did not return to the start. That is an error on our part “, Explained Pascal Garibian.





No microphone on the referees, the boss is against

We can all the same regret that this expensive tool is so badly used at a crucial moment. Because if the VAR is not 100% reliable, what good is it to use it. The head of the French arbitration also admitted that the video did not solve everything: ” We are at -20% errors and 75% of erroneous decisions have been corrected. In the meantime, Pascal Garibian also let it be known that he was not in favor of the referees’ sound system, believing that the latter did not have to justify themselves at all times and that this could on the contrary generate new controversies. Jean-Michel Aulas still has work to do.