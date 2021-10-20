For Bruno Le Maire, the fuel voucher is “the most fair and efficient solution”

The Minister of the Economy, guest on BFM Business and BFMTV, pleads for the establishment of a fuel check rather than lower taxes which could be very costly in the long term for public finances.

Price freeze? Lower taxes? Fuel check? For Bruno Le Maire who listed the different options studied by the government, it is the third that has his favors.

The fuel voucher is “the solution that is both the fairest and the most efficient from an environmental point of view,” commented the Minister of the Economy on BFMTV.

Already implemented in certain communities such as Hauts-de-France, the fuel check poses problems of threshold effect (from what level of income can we touch it?) And the State does not have a base data of people owning a vehicle or living far from their place of work.





Lower taxes?

This solution is more complex to implement, recognizes the Minister of Economy, but it would be less costly in the long term for public finances. Bruno Le Maire is opposed to the reduction in taxes, which he describes as an “easy solution”.