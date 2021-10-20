for François Hollande, “on the left, all the candidates are Lilliputian”

On the occasion of the release of his book Confront, this Wednesday, the former head of state confided in the columns of Parisian. He is worried about the fate of the left as the presidential election approaches.

Emmanuel Macron, Eric Zemmour, the left … In his new book, to be published this Wednesday, François Hollande does not hesitate to strangle the two putative presidential candidates, as well as his political family. In an interview with Parisian for the release ofConfront, the former head of state thus affirms the Socialist Party, was “in the excuse and the erasure rather than in the affirmation and the proposal”.

A few months before the presidential election, the former President of the Republic, judge, that “on the left, all the candidatures are Liliputian. They are engaged in battles as picrocholine as they are microscopic”, he affirms to our colleagues .





If “he” takes (his) share of responsibility “in the difficulties of the PS, he claims” (his) record “and asserts that the party” could have gone forward “but did not” do it “.

Towards a “marginalization” of the left if it does not pass the first round

François Hollande nevertheless remains convinced that “social democracy is the only approach capable of combining redistribution and ecology, progress and Nature”. He advises, in an interview granted to Agence France-Presse, to the candidate invested by the PS, Anne Hidalgo, to have “a global project” and to “address everyone”. To the one he describes as “a woman of composure, determination and tenacity” in his book, he judges, however, that she would need a “bath of youth”.

Because, if the left does not manage to convince in 2022, it risks “the whole marginalization if it does not manage to be in the second round”, estimates François Hollande in the Parisian. “I think it is still possible to succeed. Its place is not to camp marginally in the opposition, it is to assume responsibility for the country,” he adds.