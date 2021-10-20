“For me, the competition with Balerdi is revived!”

Once again established, Caleta-Car had a better match than against Lille. The Croatian might start to gain the upper hand over Leonardo Balerdi …

Olympique de Marseille found their way back to victory against Lorient at the end of the 10th day of Ligue 1. A surprise holder in the defense axis instead of Balerdi or Alvaro, Duje Caleta Car did not accelerate the game but was rather reassuring, enough to revive the competition:

He can secure defense – Filhol

“I think that the competition with Balerdi is revived, because I have the impression that Sampaoli is thinking that he has two players behind who are already taking a lot of risks as a stopper. Maybe by putting a much more sober central player in his game, it can secure the defense. I did not find Caleta-Car exceptional, it is a bit slow, and makes a lot of touches with balls. On the other hand, he ensures and does not make dumplings like Balerdi, he is more concentrated. In this three-way defense in the middle, he brings a certain security. ” Nicolas filhol– Source: FCM (10/18/21)

Duje Caleta Car's score: 5.5 / 10





His appreciation

Caleta Car, a playing card?

It was the surprise of the composition of Jorge Sampaoli, Duje Caleta Car played in the axis of the defense at 3. The Croatian international clearly needs rhythm, he has an unfortunate tendency to make too many touches of the ball before to make his pass, but on the other hand the latter was sober and reassuring. A substitute since the start of the season, the former Salzburg defender is stealing playing time and his application seems to appeal to his coach. Can he win in the eleven or this exhibition is also a transfer window?

