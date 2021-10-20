for Washington, Maduro’s interests come before those of Venezuelans

The US administration accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday (October 18) of putting the case of businessman Alexander Saab before the interests of millions of Venezuelans. After the extradition of this relative of the Chavist leader, Caracas announced the suspension of dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition, which were to resume the day before.

” Criminal charges against Alex Saab largely predate and bear no relation to negotiations Between the regime and the opposition, US diplomacy spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday. By suspending its participation in these negotiations, the Maduro regime […] made it clear that he had once again put his interests ahead of those of the Venezuelan people. “

Considered as an important intermediary of Venezuelan power, Alex Saab was extradited on Saturday October 16 to the United States by Cape Verde, and appeared for the first time Monday in Florida before a U.S. judge. He was formally charged with several counts, including one of money laundering.





The 49-year-old Colombian businessman is accused in the United States of being the head of a vast network that allowed the socialist leader and his regime to divert food aid to Venezuela for their benefit . He is believed to have transferred with his partner some $ 350 million from Venezuela to accounts they controlled in the United States and other countries.

The next hearing will be on November 1. The two defendants face up to 20 years in prison.

Akidnapping », According to Caracas

Alex Saab has already said Sunday, October 17, in a letter read by his wife during a public rally in Caracas, that he “ will collaborate[it] not with the United States ” corn ” will face[it] his trial with dignity “. ” I did not commit any crime He assured in the mail.

Nicolas Maduro described the extradition as ” removal »And suspended participation Venezuelan authorities in talks with the opposition, which were to resume Sunday in Mexico.

The country has been facing for years to a political and economic crisis having driven millions of Venezuelans to exodus or endure repeated shortages of commodities and energy.

Washington calls for release ” immediate and unconditional »From Citgo executives

Without there being any official link, six former executives of Citgo, a subsidiary in the United States of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, were put back in prison this Sunday, October 17 in Venezuela, AFP learned from one of their lawyers.

Sentenced to 8 to 13 years for corruption in November 2020, they had been placed under house arrest in April. The change was then seen as a gesture of goodwill by President Maduro towards Washington.

In front of the press, the spokesman for American diplomacy ruled out any exchange of Alex Saab with the leaders of Citgo, and called on the regime to release them ” immediately and without conditions “.

(With AFP)

