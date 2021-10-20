forced to testify, Nicolas Sarkozy claims to have “always responded to summons”

“The police are quite busy, they don’t need to take care of me, I have always responded to the summons that have been sent to me. (…) There should be no controversy, you just need the right. “ Asked by BFMTV in Lyon (Rhône) on Wednesday 20 October on the sidelines of a signing session, the former president reacted to the mandate to bring decided to oblige him to testify at the trial of the polls of the Elysee.

Faced with the few journalists present, Nicolas Sarkozy did not however explicitly confirm his presence in court on November 2. “I do not respond to provocations (…) You have to be calm, not to be passionate, not to upset things. There is a Constitution, there are laws and you have to respect them, that is. is the only thing I ask “, continued Nicolas Sarkozy.

“We know perfectly well how to find me and therefore let’s not feed the media circus.”

Nicolas sarkozy interviewed by BFMTV

According to the Constitution, the Head of State is covered by criminal immunity for acts performed during his mandate, but the supreme text “in no way precludes a former president from being heard as a witness”, recalled Benjamin Blanchet, the president of the Paris Criminal Court. But the court considers that the testimony of Nicolas Sarkozy “is indeed (…) necessary for the manifestation of the truth”.