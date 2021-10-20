Formula 1 | Mercedes F1 on positive momentum ahead of US GP

Mercedes F1 team manager Toto Wolff admits a good mood set in with the team ahead of the US Grand Prix, after a landmark victory in Turkey.

The dominant victory of Valtteri Bottas, added to the triumph of Lewis Hamilton in the Russian Grand Prix allows to have a more serene spirit even if everything can still change in Austin, a land often promised for Mercedes …

“It was encouraging to see our positive performance momentum continue in Turkey. We haven’t had two consecutive wins in a little while, so naturally the atmosphere has been good in the factories since our return from Istanbul. This victory was also Brixworth’s 200th win since starting their streak in 1997, which is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the passion and hard work of everyone within our engine division, “ begins the Austrian.

“Istanbul was a dominating performance for Valtteri under difficult conditions, which gave him his first victory of the season. A clear round on his part, he took control of the race from the start. C ‘is a huge boost for him and the team as we approach the latter part of the season and it has helped us extend our lead in the constructors’ standings. “

Obviously, the picture was a little less glorious for the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton.





“For Lewis, the final take on Turkey’s vision is that he lost one point more than Max in the previous race in Russia with an engine change. We were able to live with that. The relative point of view when you are in the heat of the moment is always wanting to win another position, to score more points – that’s who we are as runners and we wouldn’t want to experience the intensity of competition from a another way.”

Luck can still turn next weekend, as Wolff reminds.

“This season has had so many twists and turns, so we’re ready to respond to whatever happens to us this weekend in Texas. We’re excited to be back in Austin for the first time since 2019, it’s still a popular milestone on the calendar and we look forward to seeing all the passionate American fans. “

“The Circuit of the Americas is a fun track for the drivers. There are very fast and smooth corners, as well as technical sections and good overtaking opportunities. There is a bit of everything and it is a great track for the race, so I’m sure we’ll be facing an entertaining Grand Prix. “