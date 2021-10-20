Fortnite: Pick Up Symbols From Eliminated Cube Monsters, Ariana Grande Season 8 Challenge – Breakflip

If you’re wondering how to pick up symbols from eliminated cube monsters, this Fortnite guide is for you to complete the challenge!

With season 8 of Fortnite, Epic Games is adding new challenges in droplets, which means it’s not like before where every Thursday new challenges pop up. In the case of Ariana Grande’s challenges, they’re available from Tuesday, October 19, 2021 and here we’re going to tell you about the very first challenge: Collect symbols from eliminated cube monsters. Two things are important here: where are the cube monsters and how to pick up symbols by eliminating them.

We will give you all the answers you need to solve Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter challenges in Fortnite.

Where are the cube monsters in Fortnite season 8?

For this quest, you must go to a detours to defeat monsters. For find the detours, you can use the mini-map. They are fairly easy to find, as they are marked on your in-game map in purple. Go on a detour to defeat monsters.





How to have cube monster symbols eliminated in Fortnite?

To obtain monster symbols, simply fight and defeat monsters in a detour to then pick up symbols. To help you, here’s what a pickup symbol looks like.



Cube monster symbol eliminated in Fortnite

The next quest in the list of challenges will then ask you to reveal command symbol in Fortnite. If you do not manage to realize it, do not panic since our article is there for that!

Are you looking for a Discord FR on Fortnite ? Join our community server: chat with enthusiasts and be informed of the latest articles!