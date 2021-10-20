Fortnite: Where to find the candy? Nightmare Challenge – Fortnite

Like every year, Epic Games celebrates Halloween with his community. If at first only skins could be unlocked, the studio moved up a gear this October 19 with an event worthy of the name. A special game mode has made its return, Horde Assault, the battlefield as we know it has also taken on the colors of the horror party. For the occasion, several small challenges have appeared, asking you in particular to pick up candy.

Where to find candy in Fortnite?

If you’ve ever ventured out onto the battlefield after the update, you’ll have noticed that Halloween has indeed arrived. Several references are made to it and several decorations have appeared, in particular towards the houses. For collect candy, it is towards these houses that it will indeed be necessary to turn.

You will find, in every city and in front of every house or almost, decorations, with jars filled with candies. Break them up with your collecting tool to make sure you collect candy. At least two different ones will come out and be recoverable. In picking up 15 will allow you to complete this challenge. You shouldn’t hesitate to pick them up and consume them, since candies allow you to get some bonuses, like fish.





So go to one of the localities, such as Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake or Retail Row to get your hands on these candies.