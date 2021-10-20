More

    fossil fuel production forecasts are still incompatible with the +1.5 ° C target, warns the UN

    The 2015 climate agreement aims to limit global warming to minus + 2 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, if possible to +1.5 ° C. The plans of the fossil fuel producing countries do not meet these objectives.

    Another call to order. Despite commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, plans for coal, oil and gas production are “in dangerous gap” with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, according to a report by United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) published Wednesday, October 20, two weeks before the COP26 climate conference.

    The 2015 climate agreement aims to limit warming to well below + 2 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, if possible to +1.5 ° C. One of the levers for action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is the elimination of fossil fuels, which are particularly polluting. To hope to stay below +1.5 ° C, “world production of fossil fuels must start to drop immediately and sharply”, underlines the report produced by UNEP and several research institutes.


    However, the countries “still forecast an increase in oil and gas production, and only a modest drop in coal production by 2040”, explained Ploy Achakulwisut, researcher at the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and lead author of the report. Results, “the government production plans would lead to an increase of about 240% of coal, 57% of oil and 71% of gas in 2030 compared to what would be compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5 ° VS”, she insisted.

    In total, if we consider fossil fuels as a whole, production forecasts for 2030 are more than twice as high (110%) as that compatible with limiting warming to +1.5 ° C, and 45% more than what would be compatible with a warming to + 2 ° C.


