Four questions about hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles China accused of testing

It circled the Earth in low orbit before descending towards its target, which it missed by about thirty kilometers. According to a article from Financial Times (article in English, for subscribers) Released on Saturday, October 16, China launched a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August. Beijing denied on Monday, speaking of “routine test of a space vehicle, intended to test reusable space vehicle technology”. But the United States says to itself “tvery worried about what China is doing on the hypersonic front “. Franceinfo takes stock of this military device which is tending to develop.

1 What is a nuclear capable hypersonic missile?

A missile is said to be “hypersonic” if it can travel at very high speed, generally at least five times the speed of sound (Mach 5). China has already presented a hypersonic missile, the DF-17, in 2019. This medium-range weapon (around 2,000 km), in the form of a “glider”, can contain nuclear warheads.

But the missile mentioned by the Financial Times, who quotes several sources having knowledge of the test, could reach space, be placed in orbit and then re-cross the atmosphere before hitting its target. Its reach would thus be much greater.

According to the sources of the British daily, the hypersonic glider was transported by a Long March rocket (a family of launchers developed by China), the launches of which are generally announced, while the August test was kept secret.

2 What is the military interest of such a device?

This kind of technology presents a challenge for opposing anti-missile systems. Unlike a ballistic missile, whose descent trajectory is predictable, a hypersonic missile is maneuverable, which makes its trajectory difficult to predict and its interception difficult.

These technologies, increasingly developed by space companies around the world, would also significantly reduce the costs of space launches.

Although Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, denied the information from the Financial Times, journalist Hu Xijin of the nationalist daily Global Times, validated the hypothesis of a military prototype. “This will certainly improve the quality of its nuclear deterrent to ensure that the United States abandons its idea of ​​nuclear blackmail against China. “, he commented, as reported The world.

The reported test comes as US-China tensions escalate and Beijing has stepped up military activities near Taiwan. This autonomous democracy is aligned with Washington and China considers it a province awaiting reunification.

3 Where is the development of this technology in the rest of the world?

Always according to the Financial Times, China’s progress in hypersonic weapons “took American intelligence by surprise”. Beijing has developed the technology offensively, seeing it as crucial in defending itself against US advances in hypersonic and other technologies, according to a recent report by the US Congressional Research Service (CRS).





Besides China, the United States, Russia and at least five other countries are working on hypersonic technology. The US armed forces do not yet have hypersonic missiles in their arsenal, but they are working on it. The Darpa, the scientific arm of the American army, recently announced that it had successfully tested its aerobic-powered HAWC (Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept) hypersonic missile, that is to say it uses the oxygen present in atmosphere for combustion.

The Pentagon is also developing a hypersonic glider called ARRW (pronounce “arrow”, “arrow” in English), but its first full-scale test failed last April.

For its part, Russia recently launched a Zircon hypersonic missile from a submarine and, at the end of 2019, put into service the Avangard hypersonic missiles, with nuclear capability and launched by a ballistic missile. According to Moscow, Avangard is able to reach a speed of Mach 27 and change course and altitude.

4 What are the risks ?

Robert Wood, the US Permanent Representative at the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva (Switzerland), which leaves office next week, was concerned about the risk of an arms race inherent in the emergence of this new type of weapon.

According to this diplomat, the United States “refrained from continuing” until then the military deployment of this technology. But, faced with the development of this type of weapon, “we had no choice but to react in the same vein”, he assured.

“We don’t know how to defend ourselves against this technology and neither do China and Russia, has followed Robert Wood. If you are a country that is the target of this type [de missiles], you’re going to want to defend yourself, so look for other applications, and defensive applications for hypersonic technology, and that’s helping to speed up the arms race. “

According to the International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) in Stockholm (Sweden), the United States had 5,550 nuclear weapons in January 2021, against 350 for China. In the columns of World, Xavier Pasco, expert in the space sector and director of the Foundation for Strategic Research, however puts this new episode into perspective: “We remain in the logic where each holds the other in respect with its intercontinental ballistic missiles. “