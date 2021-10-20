four televised debates between the candidates for the nomination of LR will be organized

The name of the winner will be known on December 4.

Four debates between the candidates for the nomination of the Republicans for the presidential election will be organized in November, at the rate of one per week, Franceinfo learned from the party on Wednesday, October 20.

The first will take place on November 8 on Le Figaro / LCI / RTL. The following will take place on November 14 on BFMTV / RMC, November 21 on CNews and November 29 or 30 on France 2.

The number of debates and their dates were recorded on Wednesday morning, the day after a “breakfast” bringing together the contenders for the presidential nomination of LR, including Xavier Bertrand, Valérie Pécresse and Michel Barnier. The ballot to nominate LR’s presidential candidate is scheduled for December 1-4.





Only LR members will be able to vote. As a reminder, memberships will be accepted until November 16, ie two weeks before the first round of the congress. The winner will be announced on December 4, at the end of a congress.