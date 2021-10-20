Francis Lalanne very upset against TPMP: “they call me every day!”

Francis Lalanne confided in the columns of Sud Info this Monday, October 18. The opportunity for him to push a rant against the issue of Cyril Hanouna.

He can’t take it anymore. On the set of Do not touch My TV, Cyril Hanouna is used to giving the floor to everyone. However, it sometimes happens that exchanges quickly become heated and Francis Lalanne has very bad memories of his last appearance on the show. In the columns of Sud Info this Monday, October 18, he revealed that he no longer wanted to participate. “Chez Hanouna, I refuse to go there today even though he calls me every day. I don’t want to endorse his show anymore“, he first launched. Subsequently, he clarified: “It is an acceptable program to deal with light subjects but when they are serious subjects, we cannot feed ourselves to people who are in a pack logic, who are there to kill, and who have the IQ of ‘a mussel on a rock!“. Very reassured, Francis Lalanne then indicated that he had set his conditions to participate in the show. “Twice, I did this show and twice the production did not follow its commitments which were that I would only discuss with Cyril“, he concluded.

He hasn’t forgotten. Last June, Cyril Hanouna wanted to invite Francis Lalanne for the last show of the season. A moment that did not go unnoticed since, while he spoke of the death of Léo Ferré, the host of C8 as well as the chroniclers were burst into a huge, uncontrollable laughter. Already very tense, Francis Lalanne did not hide his discomfort and let the presenter know. Subsequently, Eryl Prayer and Sylvie Ortega made their entry on the set, which greatly annoyed the guest of Cyril Hanouna. “Is that a number you’re doing? So I will go back to what I said with kindness and patience “, he then asked. What the host replied: “You also need to relax a little Francis! Frankly, no, but wait! Léo Ferré, we all respect him! We love this artist, but he didn’t die a quarter of an hour ago!“. A sequence that has been very commented on on social networks and that Francis Lalanne seems not to have forgotten.

Francis Lalanne: what is his condition to return to the set of the show?

While he claims not to be able to put a foot on the plateau of Do not touch My TV, Francis Lalanne, however, clarified that he could reverse his decision. The condition ? “A public apology from Cyril “, he asserted. Will C8’s iconic host do it? When challenged directly, Cyril Hanouna does not hesitate to explain himself on his social networks or in the show. Will he react soon?

