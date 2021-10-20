François Hollande castigates the “Lilliputian candidacies” on the left and currying out Emmanuel Macron

Former President of the Republic Francois Hollande, September 29, 2021 in Paris. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

A book that appears Wednesday, October 20, an interview to Parisian and a big interview at France Inter the same day. Six months before the presidential election, François Hollande returns to Emmanuel Macron’s record and reviews the various putative candidates declared at the Elysee Palace, sometimes with irony, often dependent.

The former head of state is not gentle with his former Minister of the Economy and his successor as President of the Republic. “Emmanuel Macron has no doctrine, he changes according to events, he said, Wednesday, October 20 on France Inter. It is not the “at the same time”, it is the air of the times. But the country needs to have a meaning, a vision. ” NOTe wanting “Not severe” corn ” franc “, the former socialist president believes in The Parisian that the five-year term of Mr. Macron “Was marked by a lack of coherence and by an absence of doctrine, which led the president to multiply about-faces on essential subjects, from the role of the State to ecology, including security “.

In his book Confront (Stock edition), which appears on Wednesday, Mr. Hollande regrets that Emmanuel Macron has “Torn the French apart like never before”. “Elected in exceptional circumstances, he should have endeavored to reconcile the French, he explains in The Parisian. Instead of working on it, he concentrated power, neglected Parliament and the social partners. ” On the record of Mr. Macron, François Hollande believes that he “Strangely resembles what a second mandate of Nicolas Sarkozy could have been: the abolition of the ISF, the tax exemption of capital income, work orders, the reduction of unemployment rights, until the appointment of his former collaborator at Matignon [Jean Castex] “.

In his book, and the various interviews held, Mr. Hollande then returns to the state of the left six months before the presidential election, and the campaign “Which has not really started” of the socialist candidate, Anne Hidalgo. The ex-president praises the merits of the PS mayor of Paris, “A woman of composure, determination and tenacity”, to which he advises to stay “Proud of its socialist identity” for “To be able to bring together a majority of French people”. To face the major challenges of France and “The great mutation” of the society, “Who is best placed to restore hope, in the face of disarray, resignation, weariness, and abstention? Not liberalism, not sovereignty, not “leftism” or ecology. It’s the good old social democracy ”, he assured AFP. However, he judges that he would need “A bath of youth” and that the candidate of this social democracy in 2022, Anne Hidalgo, will have to “Have a global project” and “To address everyone”.





“Zorro of politics”

But the former tenant of the Elysee is very critical of the left, struggling in the polls at the start of the campaign. “On the left, all the candidates are Lilliputian, he laments in The Parisian. They engage in battles as microcholine as they are microscopic. “ He considers in particular the candidate of La France insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, as “A ball for the left”, and describes his former minister Arnaud Montebourg, as “A Zorro of politics” “Emerging out of the night to deliver France from the clutches of Brussels. But if one day he sat on the European Council, he would pass for a zozo “. Faced with the division and the multiplication of candidates on the left, François Hollande calls in The Parisian “To the rallying of voters around a driving force which must be the government left”.

On the merits, François Hollande makes a series of proposals in his book Confront : he defends a presidential regime which suppresses the prime minister, a ” planning “ for “To fix for a long time the path of growth of the country”. He also advocates a “French New Deal” post-Covid, intended for “Strengthen our industrial capacities, adapt our organization to the ecological emergency, and prepare the population, young and old alike, for the jobs of tomorrow”.

In front of “The essential carbon pricing”, which risks creating “Injustice”, he suggests, like others on the left, “Compensation through the distribution of targeted checks”, and to considerably raise the “Bonuses for the purchase of an electric car or a heater with low CO emissions 2 “. Finally Mr. Hollande also judges “Possible” to raise the gross minimum wage to 1,900 euros at the end of the next five-year term, ie a little over 3% per year. But to the question of whether he can still be a candidate for 2022 he assures: “I don’t need to nurture this ambition (…) I have no revenge to take. “

