Fuel check, lower taxes, “shield” … we tell you everything about the tracks studied by the government in the face of rising fuel prices

The government must announce by the end of the week aid to the French to cope with the rise in fuel prices.

If the track of a fuel check seems favored by the government, other tracks are still being studied. For a week, the services of the Prime Minister, and those of the Ministries of Finance and Ecological Transition have been considering a support device for households which could take the form of a fuel check, a reduction in taxes or a “fuel shield. “.

Fuel check

The advantage of a fuel voucher is that it would be both the least expensive and environmentally friendly, since it would only apply to people who cannot benefit from a public transport offer to get to work. But this check suffers from two main drawbacks: slow implementation and more than delicate targeting of the people concerned.

The government is in fact afraid of missing out, in particular because of the threshold effect. “If we send the check to the wrong people, that would be the worst. If we don’t target the right people and people who feel legitimate don’t receive it, it could be annoying.”, is moved a member of the executive near BFMTV. Clearly, for 50 euros of more income could be excluded from the benefit of the check.





Especially since it is even more difficult to target the right people as there is no cross file between taxation and registration documents. Result: this check should then be granted under conditions of means.

Lower taxes

Second option, demanded by members of the opposition, the reduction of taxes on fuels and which represent 80% of their price. It is undoubtedly the easiest to implement in the short term. But it is a very costly solution for public finances and an ecological misunderstanding which amounts to subsidizing carbon energies.

Thus, a cent less tax on the price of gasoline would cost half a billion euros to the state budget. If the drop is 10 cents per liter, that’s a net loss of 5 billion euros.

“Fuel shield”

A third avenue also seems to be studied by the executive: a fuel shield. The idea consists of a price freeze on the model of the “tariff shield” for gas and electricity prices already put in place by the government. A device which had cost more than 5 billion euros to public finances, according to the Minister in charge of Public Accounts Olivier Dussopt.

Which solution will be favored by the executive? Answer by Friday.