fuel prices are soaring across Europe

The rise in oil prices is also being felt among our neighbors with more or less social tensions.

It’s not just in France that motorists cringe. The price of a barrel, which now exceeds 80 dollars, pushes up fuel prices throughout Europe, with levels sometimes higher than in France.

In France, a liter of diesel was worth on average 1.5583 euros last week against 1.5354 euros the previous week. SP95 gasoline for its part reached 1.6567 euros per liter on average, an increase of just over 2 cents.

In Italy, we are already beyond. The liter of diesel averages 1.59 euros and the Super 95 1.73 euros.

In Rome and Milan, the average now exceeds 2 euros for a liter of petrol, the record being reached on a motorway rest area on the border with Slovenia where the liter sells for 2.23 euros for petrol ( although this price includes the service).

The Portuguese cross the border

Despite concerns, the Italian government has not yet announced specific measures after having nevertheless implemented aid to lower gas and electricity prices.





In Spain, where VAT is one of the highest in Europe, prices are a little lower with an SP95 at 1.50 euros per liter and diesel fuel at 1.37 euros. No social tensions yet in the country where we mainly observe Portuguese neighbors crossing the border: fuel costs on average 36 cents more per liter.

As for Germany, prices are 1.66 euros per liter of Super 95 and 1.55 euros for diesel. Faced with these records, companies are stepping up, especially SMEs, which are demanding a temporary reduction in fuel taxes as well as an increase in mileage allowances for employees. Problem: the country is still waiting for its future government, which is still struggling to emerge.