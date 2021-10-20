Fuel prices: avenues under study among our European neighbors

Posted on Oct 20, 2021, 11:11 a.m.Updated Oct 20, 2021, 11:19 AM

After gas and electricity, it is now fuels that are bearing the brunt of the global energy crisis, following the post-pandemic economic recovery. All over Europe, prices are soaring. In France, the price of diesel broke its 2018 record at the beginning of October, at 1.53 euros per liter on average. Germany is also worried about the spectacular increase in prices displayed at service stations: Sunday, the price of diesel exceeded its previous record of 2012, while unleaded gasoline was close to its peaks.

Soaring prices at the pump, due in large part to soaring oil prices, are pushing many European governments to consider compensatory measures. Direct aid on fuel prices would nevertheless put States in a delicate situation, the latter being liable to be accused of financing fossil fuels, in the midst of the climate crisis and a few days before COP26. What feed the debates, on the Old Continent, on how to relieve the household budget.

The government, which has not forgotten the movement of “yellow vests”, announced to provide “by the end of the week” a device “simple, fair and effective” to counter the rise in energy prices . If the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, has shown his preference for a fuel check, targeting the most affected motorists, the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, has not ruled out a reduction in taxes. – which represent 60% of the price of fuel. Several opposition members have called for reducing VAT to respond to the energy crisis.

Where does the gasoline consumed in France come from?

Warning for the future German coalition

Across the Rhine, the rise in prices at the pump should be part of the discussions on the formation of a new coalition government between the Greens, the Social Democrats and the Liberals, where the climate issue should play an important role. And, here too, it is a question of taxes. Gerhard Hillebrand, a member of the management of the automobile association ADAC, warned the parties involved in the coalition negotiations on a “faster than expected” increase in the carbon tax, reports the daily “Der Taggespiegel”.

Concrete proposals to curb the rise in the cost of car journeys are scarce – even though the question of lowering VAT has been raised by the Bavarian Minister of the Economy. The BVMW, which represents the interests of small, medium or medium-sized companies, has asked for a temporary reduction in the tax on fossil fuels, included in the price of fuel. On the government side, the Ministry of Transport suggested that measures should be taken “quickly” to reduce the budget of German motorists, especially in the event of a passage of the bar of 2 euros per liter.





To touch or not to the VAT

In the United Kingdom, in recent weeks, the price of fuel has not been the only source of concern for motorists … The latter having often had to queue for hours in front of service stations to hope to fill their tank, in due to a shortage of truck drivers due to Brexit, causing a shortage of fuel. London reacted by temporarily exempting gasoline distributors from competition rules and by bringing in the military.

If it now has to tackle rising prices, the government has yet to announce any measures. The VAT trail is raised by the RAC (Royal Automobile Club), which has asked the Johnson administration to consider lowering this tax on gasoline and diesel to relieve motorists’ wallets, reported the BBC.

The reduction in consumption tax is not the only lever considered by the States to offset the increase in fuel prices, and for good reason: the Croatian government has adopted a decree capping the price of gasoline and diesel retail until mid-November, according to information from the media “Euractiv”.

The news site devoted to European news also reports the gesture of the Portuguese government, which has reduced the price of fuel very slightly by reducing a tax on petroleum products – a decrease of 2 cents for gasoline and 1 cent for diesel. The Portuguese Minister of the Environment also declared that the government should be able to act on the commercial margins of distributors … specifying, however, that it did not have the capacity to do so.

Europe’s role divides

What if the solution was European? This is what some governments believe, which place their hopes in Brussels politics. Last Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled an arsenal of temporary measures to deal with the energy crisis. By encouraging states to lower heavy taxes on energy – including VAT. Brussels also invited governments to support households via vouchers or bill deferrals, while warning: these measures must be targeted, adjustable and not jeopardize support for renewable energies.

Brussels is also under pressure from certain states – Spain, Italy, France and the Czech Republic, in particular – to present more ambitious long-term reform tracks, which will be examined at the European summit on Thursday and Friday. Germany and the Netherlands are more cautious about intervention in the markets.

Finally, some states have expressed their concern about the European carbon market, the prices of which have soared in a year and which must be broadened as part of the European “Green Deal”. Indeed, from 2025, suppliers of fuel and heating oil should in turn buy emission allowances. Despite the specter of generalized discontent among European households, Brussels is clinging to its project.