Fuel prices: energy check, lower taxes … what could the government announce?

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced on Tuesday, October 19, at RTL’s microphone, that a device to help the French face rising fuel prices would be announced by the end of the week. What to expect ?

A few months before the presidential election, the rise in fuel prices is causing the political class to panic. What solutions do the executive and the main candidates for the Elysee offer to reduce the bill for motorists?

A fuel check

This is the solution towards which the government is moving, but “there is still work to be done” to develop it, Bruno Le Maire explained on Monday. The Minister of the Economy says he is indeed “more favorable” to the creation of a “fuel check” which would be allocated under conditions of resources, on the model of the energy check, than a reduction in taxes on diesel and gasoline.

A tax cut is “unfair”, said the minister, because it would not target households that need it most. A reduction in taxes “is very expensive” because a cent reduction, hardly perceptible for the drivers, represents “half a billion euros” less in the coffers of the State, also argued Bruno Le Maire.

Lower taxes

Several politicians are calling on the government to lower fuel taxes (around 60% of the price per liter at the pump). Among these, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. “Eleven million people need their car every day to go to work. They must be supported to turn the page on thermal vehicles from 2030,” explained the socialist presidential candidate in an interview with Liberation on October 5. .

On the side of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen also proposed to lower the VAT on gasoline, gas and electricity, to 5.5% instead of 20% currently. For gasoline, this rate would represent around 10 euros saved on a full 60 euros, she argued.





Price freeze

This is the solution advocated by Jean-Luc Mélenchon. The Popular Union candidate explained Sunday in the 1 p.m. newspaper of France 2 that this price freeze should be applied to all energy tariffs. His spokesperson, the deputy Alexis Corbière, explained last Thursday on franceinfo why his party preferred the blocking of prices to a reduction in taxes: “When we recognize that there is a problem, we must act. We propose to resume the method that had been that of Edouard Philippe during the crisis of ‘yellow vests’: we block prices. “

Reduction in distributors’ margins

The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, estimated last week that distributors must “make a gesture in this difficult period by reducing their margins” on the price of gasoline. In response, the Leclerc centers announced Monday that they will sell fuel at cost price until October 30 in all their service stations (apart from the highways). “We are making the maximum effort that the law allows us to make. We do not currently have the right to resell at a loss,” said Michel-Edouard Leclerc, chairman of the strategic committee of the group’s centers, in a statement.

Mileage costs better supported

Valérie Pécresse, she pleaded Sunday to raise the ceiling of the mileage package paid by the employer in order to mitigate the rise in gasoline prices. “There is a half support by the employers of the mileage packages. Perhaps we could consider authorizing a more important support”, suggested the president of the Ile-de-France region and candidate in the investiture of the right for the presidential election during the “Grand jury” LCI-RTL-Le Figaro.