Gad Elmaleh calls Cyril Hanouna live in Touche pas à mon poste! (VIDEO)

This Tuesday, October 19, Gad Elmaleh called Cyril Hanouna live in Touche pas à mon poste for a mysterious emergency … The comedian will insist that the host momentarily leave the show, in the name of their friendship!
Cyril Hanouna proposed, this Tuesday, October 19, a new issue of Do not touch My TV. And the C8 show welcomed a guest of choice, Didier Raoult, who had never previously participated in a talk show. He had already appeared in the show but in video and the exchange with the host went rather well, despite a reflection that had provoked the hilarity of the columnists. “I do not participate in debates like that (…) I do not speak with crazy people!”, he had thus exclaimed. The Marseille doctor was not the only event of the day. While a feminist association takes legal action against the organizers of Miss France, a controversy swells. Former Miss, columnist Delphine Wespiser did not fail to defend the beauty contest, calling it “springboard” for many participants.
An unexpected phone call
The essential PAF man has a lot of connections. Among these, the one who has recently separated from his partner knows who he can really count on. Gad Elmaleh is one of them. Accused of plagiarism last April, the comedian was the persona non grata of the moment. His host friend knew how to remain faithful to him and always stood up for him: “The people who have turned their backs on Gad, I will never see them on C8 again because they behaved badly. “, had attacked Cyril Hanouna, very reassembled. In the show of this October 19, the two friends have again demonstrated their beautiful complicity. While in the middle of the program, the presenter’s phone rings. This is Gad Elmaleh. After a few moments of hesitation, the troublemaker of C8 picks up: “Do you know that I’m on the air my brother? I love you bro if you want I call you after the show, around 11 p.m.“exclaims Cyril Hanouna.
“Can’t you just isolate yourself for a moment?”
But that doesn’t seem to suit the actor: “I need to tell you something off the air“, he replies. While the host suggests that he remind him of the next advertising page, the actor will make a surprising proposition to his long-time friend:”Can’t you just isolate yourself for a moment?“, he asks his accomplice of always. To convince him, the ex of Charlotte Casiraghi will draw an argument which will hit the mark:”I simply have the name of the next President of the Republic“, he announces not without irony.”I’ll call you right back !“Baba jokes. To conclude the sequence, the one who bursts into the 6 to 7 for some time now confessed that he was constantly filming and that it was not obvious to those close to him: “The problem is that I take the antenna earlier and earlier in this show, even the friends they don’t know anymore!“, he concluded.