Garibian, boss of French arbitration, admits “an error” at PSG-Angers

Technical director of refereeing, Pascal Garibian returned to RMC, in the program “Rothen ignites” this Wednesday, on the rant of Angers after his defeat against PSG on Friday. He admitted that the refereeing body was wrong in awarding a penalty to the Parisians.

It is time for mea culpa. Invited this Wednesday of the show “Rothen ignites” on RMC, the technical director of refereeing Pascal Garibian returned to the controversy born during the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Angers (2-1) last Friday in opening of the 10th day. The SCO had complained of the penalty awarded at the end of the match to the Parisians for a hand in the area of ​​Pierrick Capelle. For the Angevin players, the referee should have come back to a potential fault by Mauro Icardi on Romain Thomas at the start of the action. “There is a fault. He pulls me on the arm, I fall. The VAR, it starts to tire me this story. We put millions in something, we do not even know how to use it”, had railed the central defender from Angers.

“A mistake on our part”

Five days after this episode, Pascal Garibian recognizes “an error”. “Our goal is for the referees to make as many good decisions as possible. Factually, we are at -20% errors and 75% of erroneous errors have been corrected, ie as many less controversies. On PSG-Angers , this is a mistake on our part. There is no ambiguity. We have nothing to hide, we share with the clubs, including on situations on which we were wrong. I had the opportunity to discuss with the SCO the next day, “he commented on the RMC antenna.

“The video assistant, and he is the first unhappy one, was embarked in a tunnel effect. He considered that the hand was punishable, based on the APP (the Attacking possession phase), which consists of studying the whole beginning of the action. He analyzed the potential offside of Mbappé but did not return to the start. It is a mistake on our part, “insisted the boss of the French refereeing.

In Ligue 1, the last few weeks have been rich in recriminations against the VAR. But Garibian was keen to defend the referees. “We are generally satisfied, he said. All is not perfect but our referees are competent, they make fewer errors. It is undeniable, the video assistance meets expectations but we still have to work on the image of other championships. Video is a success. “