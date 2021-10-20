Genshin Impact, “Maze Warriors” event: a free hero awaits you!

A new event is appearing on Genshin Impact, and this one is quite interesting because it allows you to get a new free character for your team!

After “Listening to the sounds of the world”, it’s the event Labyrinth warriors which arrives on Genshin Impact’s servers, starting October 21. You are going to have to enter the Mystical Onmyou Room, where fierce monsters await you, to help Shiki taishou to recover the fragments of his memories. A free character will also be available in this event: Xinyan, a 4-star Pyro character.

Labyrinth warriors

You will therefore have to enter the dungeon, but you will be helped by the magical powers of Shiki Taishou.

First, you will have to configure your two teams, as well as the spells you want to equip for your visit to the dungeon. You will have to explore the rooms of the latter, and complete the challenge of decisive location to be able to get out.

The “combat” team will be your main team, while the “support” team will replace the first one if there is any concern.

In each room, a different mechanism will be present. For example, a charming location will shoot a charle, a deployment / hazardous location will summon enemies, a healing site will heal you, and a decisive location will summon the enemy leader. Rooms will also be marked with a chest icon, which means that you can collect them inside.





In the charms room, you will be able to draw a charm to benefit from various advantages in combat. For example, extra damage, removing fog from the floor map to see the location of rooms, etc … If the choice does not suit you, you can exchange Damaged spells, obtained by completing the challenges of the trials, to shoot 3 more charms and choose the one that suits you.

When you make your team, you will be able to choose 3 magical powers from 9 of them. They will help you greatly, and you can also improve them, by using damaged replicas. You will also have martial challenges to complete during the event, which will earn you primo-gems. from hero lessons, from moras, etc …

The rewards

Xinyan, a 4-star free character

Finally, what would an event be without its rewards: You can collect a Crown of wisdom, from primo-gems, from character and ability enhancement materials, etc …

But you can also get Xinyan, a 4-star Pyro character, by getting 4000 worn beaches, and spending 1000 of them. She will then definitely join your team.