getting vaccinated in the morning may be more effective, study finds

The activation of the immune system in case of vaccination is more important after a phase of rest, that is to say in the morning, according to the results of a study.

This is information that could guide the choice of a niche to get vaccinated against Covid-19. According to a study conducted by scientists from the University of Geneva and the Ludwigs-Maximilians University in Munich and published in the journal Nature Immunology, the activation of the immune system is more important just after a phase of rest, that is to say in the morning, just before the resumption of the activity.





Choosing to be vaccinated in the morning would therefore increase the effectiveness of the vaccine administered, such as that against Covid-19 or influenza.

A long-term response

While the immune system reacts immediately in case of infection, it will constitute a long-term response in the event of a vaccine, the study said.

It “takes weeks to form a response specific to a particular pathogen, but it then lasts a long time thanks to a cellular memory mechanism”, explains Christoph Scheiermann, who led this work, to the journal The morning. This is precisely “the mechanism at work during vaccination against a virus” he added.