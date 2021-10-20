Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks too powerful for the Nets | NBA

After receiving their championship rings, the Bucks picked up where they left off, dominating the entire game against the Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s knee is obviously going very well and the two-time MVP has martyred Brooklyn’s inside line all evening, pounding an area clearly under construction.

Mistreated from the first quarter, and downright led by 19 points (59-40) in the second quarter, Steve Nash’s troop had yet returned to half-time (66-59), behind a glowing Patty Mills (21 points at 7/7 from far). However, despite the injury of Jrue Holiday, quickly hit in the right heel, the reigning champions quietly regained the ascendancy after the break, the “Greek Freak” being able to count on an efficient Khris Middleton and aggressive “role players”, to the image of Pat Connaughton (20 points) and Jordan Nwora (15 points, 6 rebounds and a big block on Kevin Durant) to make the difference.

WHAT YOU MUST REMEMBER

– Milwaukee’s domestic domination. To fight against the power under the circle of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, Steve Nash had decided to line up Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton, but that did not really slow down the defending champions, who dominated on the rebound (54 catches at 44) and in the paint (42 points scored at 34) to take advantage of Brooklyn’s many ball losses (12 turnovers against 7).

– Brooklyn’s address was not enough. As Kevin Durant said after the game, you can’t hope to win an NBA game when you take twenty shots less than the opponent (105 against 84), even if the Nets shot at 17/32 of far, a superb 53% success rate, thanks in particular to Patty Mills’ 7/7.

– Jrue Holiday’s injury. The Milwaukee point guard only stayed on the field for 18 minutes, the fault of a blow to the right heel. Nonetheless, Mike Budenholzer was reassuring after the game, explaining that the MRI had revealed nothing serious for the NBA champion and Olympic champion. What reassure the coach of Wisconsin, who was already to do without Bobby Portis, Semi Ojeleye, Donte DiVincenzo.

TOPS / FLOPS

👍 Giannis Antetokounmpo. The “Greek Freak” was still in MVP mode of the Finals, with even more confidence, ending the game with 32 points 12/25 shooting, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks (but 4 losses). Above all, he exposed the inner limits of Brooklyn, which clearly lacks power and deterrence under the circle, especially in protecting the rebound. Not all Nets opponents will have Giannis Antetokounmpo to pound them, but it is clearly a priority site for Steve Nash and his staff.

👍 Patty Mills. The Australian was still in “FIBA Patty” mode with an incredible outside address (7/7 from afar) which notably enabled the Nets to pick up at half-time. It was insufficient but in this team, he showed that he was going to be able to enjoy himself and bring his impact off the bench.

👎 Nic Claxton and Brooklyn Interiors. Propelled holder to try to protect the circle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the inner power of the Bucks, Nic Claxton suffered. He finished well with 12 points and 7 rebounds in 24 minutes but he failed to fend off the “Greek Freak” and his comrades, and his “screen delay” were problematic. In his defense, it hasn’t been much better behind him, with LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap not bringing much more deterrence or impact into the racket.

👎 James harden. Admittedly, “The Beard” still finishes very close to the triple-double with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists but it was clumsy (6/16), quite expensive (4 losses of ball on the 12 of Brooklyn) and s ” he made the efforts in defense, being also one of the only ones to resist the power of Giannis Antetokounmpo on the rebound, he too often forced in attack, in particular sending much too complicated passes to poor Nic Claxton at alley-oop. Which did not really help the latter to get into his match.

BIZARRE

Announced as the holder by Steve Nash following the situation of Kyrie Irving, and indispensable soldier of the Nets last year, Bruce Brown was finally on the bench, his coach preferring to try to limit the internal impact of the Bucks. Except that the rear did not come in until the very end of the game, while Jevon Carter was much more used, when the match was already folded, contenting himself with four short minutes in “garbage time”.

THE FOLLOWING

Milwaukee: the Bucks continue tomorrow, on the floor of Miami.

Brooklyn: the Nets will have to wait until Friday to play on the Philadelphia field.



