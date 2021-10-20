Giannis calms Nets, Curry and Warriors pay off Lakers

The results of the night in the NBA

Brooklyn Nets @ Milwaukee Bucks : 104-127

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers: 121-114

Giannis already hot, Patty Mills impresses

– Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks properly celebrated the ringing and making history of the NBA. No time to think more than that about last year’s feat, we had to get right back into the mix with a shock against Brooklyn, the most serious threat to Milwaukee in the East.

The Greek Freak is already focused on the quest for the back to back and he has shown it. Milwaukee and his superstar dominated their subject, with a game of 32 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists for the double MVP and a good overall defensive performance to limit the Nets around 100 points. A not so simple mission when Kevin Durant (32 points at 13/25) and James harden (20 pts, 8 pds) are in the camp opposite.

Mike Budenholzer’s bench was inspired and the perfs of Pat connaughton (20 pts) and Jordan nwora (15 pts) weighed.

– It was only the first game after a more hectic than expected offseason (hello Kyrie), but Brooklyn can at least be happy with the arrival of Patty mills. The Australian was the only New York replacement to make an impact tonight. To put it mildly, since Mills slammed 21 points at … 7/7 at 3 points!

There might not be too much of a racket for the 6th man of the year title if former Spur plays this way all year round.

– Blake Griffin who refuses an open dunk and pulls out his finest imitation of Ben Simmons. Sadness.

Is Blake Griffin taking a page from Ben Simmons’ book on this possession ?? pic.twitter.com/Um4pTDjpk8 – ‘️ (@_Talkin_NBA) October 20, 2021

Triple-double curry, LeBron and AD were a bit lonely

– The Lakers are breaking in. We understood this well during the pre-season and this first game against the Warriors has confirmed it. Despite the good performance of the duo Lebron james (34 pts, 11 rebounds, 5 wt) – Anthony davis (33 pts, 11 rebounds, 2 ctres), we did not feel a formidable chemistry among Californians.

Russell westbrook (8 pts, 5 rebounds, 4 wt) is still looking for his place and seeing LeBron and AD register more than half of the points of the two-man team is not necessarily reassuring. The “King”, for the occasion, overtook Dirk Nowitzki in 12th place in the most 3-point baskets in career with 1,983 units.





Golden State did not seem unbeatable tonight, however. Stephen curry However, in a difficult evening at the shoot (5/21), he had the merit of being active on all fronts to sign the first triple-double of this new NBA season (and the 8th of his career) with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals.

It is the bench of the Warriors who has undoubtedly shown the most valuable to conquer this first victory of the season away. Nemanja Bjelica, arrived this summer as a free agent, was excellent (15 pts, 11 rebounds, 4 wt) and the comeback ofAndre Iguodala (12 pts) rekindled memories, while Damion Lee (15 pts) proved he was not just an NBA player due to his family ties to Curry.

– Expected in the revelations of the season, Jordan Poole started full throttle with a good performance in the five, where he will heat the place for Klay Thompson until the latter is fit to play. Poole, in line with his promising 2021 NBA season, scored 20 points and showed great activity.

– Ouch, Stephen Curry caught up with age on that dunk attempt … What do you mean he always had limited relaxation?

Steph Curry just blew a dunk … pic.twitter.com/dI8cMfZCEG – Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) October 20, 2021

– Jordan Poole was a little too comfortable in this game. Suddenly, LeBron still tried to lecture him.

