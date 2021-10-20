Giulia Sarkozy is 10 years old! Brother Aurélien Enthoven shares adorable photos

The youngest of the Sarkozy clan has become a young girl! Giulia Sarkozy blew out her 10 candles on October 19. Surrounded by her parents Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni, the little blonde was certainly entitled to a nice family celebration. On Instagram, his relatives wished him the best for his birthday, like his half-brother, Aurelien Enthoven. The 20-year-old young man Carla Bruni-Sarkozy had with her ex-husband the philosopher Raphaël Enthoven, shared tender pictures. On his account, the one who is closely interested in politics and who studies at Sciences Po Paris and at the prestigious Columbia University (New York unveiled photos of his little sister and him, when they were younger.





Little Giulia appears with her face hidden by a heart emoji. In the park, in the garden playing with her big brother or sitting quietly at home: the princess of the family has melted the hearts of subscribers with her little face and her golden hair. “Too cute happy birthday to your little sister Giulia”, “Lindos” (Beaux, in Spanish), “Very happy birthday to Giulia your little sister “,” She is already 10 years old ?! “, can we read in the comments.