    God of War announced on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with a release date!

    God of War announced on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with a release date!

    After Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn or Uncharted soon, Sony announces the upcoming arrival of another of its exclusives, and not the least. Sharpen your blades, we’re heading to Scandinavia!

    God of War announced on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with a release date!

    Released in 2018 on PS4 and improved on PS5 thanks to a small update, God of War (2018) has just been announced on PC by Sony. Sold over 19.5 million copies according to official figures, the title will land on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 14 for € 49.99. The PC version of the title will benefit from a native 4K resolution, unlocked frame rate and plenty of graphics settings to get even more out of an already gripping PS4 game.

    Our PC version includes a wide range of settings and graphics options so you can optimize your viewing experience according to your setup. High resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, ambient occlusion via GTAO and SSDO technologies… God of War on PC offers incredible visual quality specific to this platform, says Sony Santa Monica.


    

    For those who ask the question, yes, Nvidia’s DLSS will be supported by this version for owners of an RTX card. More good news, if you have a 21: 9 screen, you will be able to enjoy God of War properly since the format will indeed be supported! The game will be playable via the keyboard / mouse combo, but you can also plug in your DualShock 4 or your DualSense. Finally, additional content will be integrated into the game, right now. already available for pre-order on the Valve and Epic platforms. Players will find:

    • The macabre wish armor for Kratos and Atreus
    • The Guardian of Exile’s Shield skin
    • The Forge Shield skin
    • The Elven Soul Shield skin
    • Dökken Shield kin skin
    

    Recall that the sequel, called God of War: Ragnarok, is expected on PS4 and PS5 in 2022. The title had been postponed to allow Christopher Judge, who plays Kratos, to recover from several operations.

