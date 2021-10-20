Goldman Sachs Significantly Raises Its Price Target on Valneva, Company News

The title of biotech continues to flare up on the stock market, a few days after the announcement of positive results from its anti-Covid vaccine candidate.



The drop in pants for the month of September is forgotten. Valneva is once again popular in the financial markets. After a jump of 32.75% Monday, the title of the biotech climbed 20% Wednesday, to 18.14 euros, coming back very close to its level of September 10, before the stock price does not take down. On September 13, the Valneva share had collapsed by 41.6% following the British government’s decision to terminate the order for 100 million doses of its candidate vaccine against Covid-19.





A month later, the mishap is just a bad memory. Earlier this week, Valneva published positive results for the phase III trial of its anti-Covid vaccine. ” VLA2001 was generally well tolerated […] Significantly fewer side effects monitored seven days after vaccination were seen in participants aged 30 years and older », Welcomed the group. The generation of antibodies statistically superior to that of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Convinced by the potential of the vaccine candidate, the American bank Goldman Sachs has decided to reintroduce the sales that it will generate in its model, a month after having eliminated them in reaction to the cancellation of the contract with London. Goldman Sachs now sees a significant revenue opportunity through 2035, pushing it to maintain its buying advice while significantly raising the target. It goes from 14.50 euros to 27.50 euros.



