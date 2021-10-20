Google Pixel 6: just as good as the iPhone 13 for 250 € less

Everyone knows that autumn is the season for dead leaves and new smartphones. After the recent arrival of the iPhone 13, Google unveils its next high-end phone: the Google Pixel 6. The iPhone 13 is already available for purchase and the pre-orders of the Google Pixel 6 have just come to an end. of their nose. Let’s do a check in !

The Google Pixel 6 is available for pre-order!

Apple and Google have one major thing in common when it comes to their smartphones: they develop their OS themselves. And it’s not nothing ! Having the ability to closely link hardware and software is a real strength. Just as IOS 15 is particularly well suited to iPhone components (especially its A15 Bionic chip), Android 12 is sublimated by the Google Pixel 6.

The new Pixel 6s are revealed shortly after the iPhone 13’s release, and it’s not for nothing. A good competition then settles between the two American giants. Whether you are on the Apple or Google side of the force, it is now possible to get your hands on your next smartphone.

The iPhone 13 was released on September 24, 2021 at a price of € 909. The Google Pixel 6 is available for pre-order at a price of 649 €. The release is set for October 28, 2021. Considering the current period, we advise you to go through the pre-order box in order to avoid stock problems.

The Google Pixel 6: a serious competitor to the iPhone 13

Google unveiled its new line of smartphones shortly after Apple. The two standard models are undeniably good products, placed among the best in the smartphone market. Since they’re openly competing, let’s put the iPhone 13 and the Google Pixel 6 side-by-side:





Pixel 6 iPhone 13 Screen size 6.4 inch 6.1 inch Screen type AMOLED OLED Screen definition 1080 x 2400 pixels 11170 x 2532 pixels Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Chip Google Tensor A15 Bionic RAM 8 GB 4GB Storage 128 GB 128/256/512 GB Drums 4614 mAh 3227 mAh Connectivity 5G / WiFi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 5G / WiFi 6 / Bluetooth 5 / NFC Main photo sensors 50 Mpx + 12 Mpx 12 MP Secondary photo sensors 8 MP 12 MP Waterproofing Yes (IP68) Yes (IP68) Dimensions 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65 mm Weight 207 grams 174 grams Price From 649 € From 909 € (standard model)

The two OS being radically different, it is quite complicated to say that one model is better than the other. Some people greatly appreciate the convenience of the Apple ecosystem, others the greater freedom that Android offers.. At the end of the day, to say that one model is better than the other is a relatively subjective opinion.

The work of the A15 Bionic chip of the iPhone and Google Tensor of the Pixel 6 can fill apparent gaps on certain criteria which seem purely objective at first glance. For example, even if the battery of Google’s smartphone has a greater capacity on paper, it does not display a better autonomy than that of the iPhone: the two high-end laptops easily last a full day. Apple’s chip may therefore be more efficient on battery management.

As for the photo, it’s a bit the same. Let’s say it right away: most experts say the Google Pixels are the best performers on the market in this area.. It’s true. But some people may prefer the digital image processing offered by Apple, just as some people appreciate the signature little saturation of Samsung smartphones.

In short, the two devices can a priori be put on an equal footing. It should be noted that the Google Pixel is currently only available for pre-order and we have not yet been able to test it. In the meantime, what is certain is that it costs $ 250 less than the iPhone 13. So which of the two models will your heart swing towards?

