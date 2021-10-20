Griezmann “annoyed” after his red card

Double scorer during the superb match between Atlético and Liverpool (2-3), Antoine Griezmann also received a direct red card in the second period which bruised the French striker, according to Diego Simeone.

He left the field to heavy applause from Wanda Metrpolitano. But it was not the exit hoped for by Antoine Griezmann, excluded in the 52nd minute of the clash between Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool (2-3), Tuesday in the Champions League. The Frenchman was penalized for an unintentional kick in the face of Roberto Firmino which he had not seen. A cruel outcome for the striker author, before that, of a big performance with a double (20th, 34th) which had allowed his team to pick up the Reds. He accuses the blow, according to his trainer Diego Simeone.

“His intentions weren’t bad”

“He got along very well with Lemar, with Joao Felix, with De Paul … but there he is annoyed, said the Argentine technician. He left the team at a difficult moment in the match, we have since his intentions weren’t bad, but it was up to the referee’s interpretation. “





The former Real Sociedad player was associated with Joao Felix in the Colchoneros’ attack. In addition to his double, he created a big opportunity (28th), rejected by Alisson Becker, one of the men of the match. The Brazilian goalkeeper has multiplied his prowess in the goal by chaining decisive saves. This setback is a setback for Atlético, second in the group with 4 points (tied with Porto).

Diego Simeone wanted to retain the very good level displayed by his team. “They started stronger, with more intensity, he admitted. Salah went 20 meters without anyone stopping him, and the second goal is a missed clearance. I’m not happy, because we didn’t win. But the team is strong, it showed. A team that creates four clear goal situations in Liverpool, it’s rare. I don’t know. they often had to defend like that. “

Griezmann, he regained some credit in the hearts of the supporters, after a somewhat complicated return marked by a few whistles from some of them.