GTA 6: destruction of buildings, cut out for the next-gen? Rockstar posts intriguing job offers

Still unannounced, GTA 6 is talking about it again, this time not with potential leaks but with information taken directly from recent job offers. Let’s take a look at this together.

Grand Theft Auto VI continues to attract all eyes even as the project remains very secret. Recently, Rockstar confirmed the existence of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: a way, for some, to gently prepare the ground for the arrival of the sixth installment.

If he says anything and everything about the release date of the game (but especially that it will land in a few years and that we should not be in a hurry), some details come to us directly from Rockstar, and more precisely… through recruitment offers.

Buildings that collapse in GTA 6?

What interests us today concerns Rockstar New England, a branch of the starred R firm which has notably supported Rockstar North on the development of titles like Red Dead Redemption II, Grand Theft Auto V or Grand Theft Auto IV. The company has indeed just announced the search for a VFX artist (therefore specialized in special effects) for, hold on tight, a game that would include very specific things like “rain dripping from buildings” and… “large-scale destruction events like skyscrapers crashing to the ground”. Just that !





If of course there is no mention of Grand Theft Auto VI somewhere, the hypothesis that the game concerned is this one is quite probable, even obvious to some. Further details are given: “Our technology is used to bind the world together: weapons create bullet holes, vehicles give off dirt and smoke and leave debris when they crash, objects get dirty when they fall in mud . “

Details that coincide with rumors

It goes without saying that these little lines echo to a game entirely designed for the new generation and the PC, most likely excluding the PS4 and Xbox One. If the rumors about the release date – plus or minus 2024 – are true, that would indeed make sense.

In addition, still digging through the noises of the corridors, it has been said more than once that GTA 6 would be an evolving pay-per-view title, mutating over time : in this specific case also, the demolition of buildings mentioned above would also be relevant. It goes without saying that we will have to take our trouble patiently to see what exactly is involved.