Gynoug: the extraordinary Mega Drive shoot’em up brought to current consoles – news

Instead of Gleylancer which was mainly known to import enthusiasts, the name of Gynoug could well evoke something to owners of Mega Drive back home. If it does not count among the games the popular shoot’em ups of the machine, which is a profound anomaly, this title released in Japan on January 25, 1991 had the right to a distribution in the United States (under the name of Wings of Wor) and in Europe the same year. Perhaps you have only met the gaze of his jacket and his heroic protagonist, a muscular angel with a fist raised to the sky.

But if your Mega Drive had the honor of tasting this cartridge, you were undoubtedly marked by the confusing universe of this title far from the standards of the genre, a sort of dark fantasy with nightmarish enemies, in particular these grotesque bosses looking like biomechanical monstrosities. Ravishing horrors that we owe to Satoshi Nakai (Chô Aniki, Culdcept, Resident Evil Code Veronica) who declared in an interview to have been influenced not by Japanese works like Tetsuo not even by HR Giger, but by the film Dune by David Lynch and his Baron Harkonnen.

Perhaps even more than the bestiary and the various environments (the ocean on level 2, the gothic castle on level 3, the factory on level 4), Gynoug made an impression with the music of a Noriyuki Iwadare (Lunar, Grandia, Ace attorney) still a beginner but completely unleashed and determined to abuse the Yamaha synthesizer of the Mega Drive.





Here, no narrative cutscenes anime way Gleylancer : The player just knows that he plays an angel named Wor in the hope of saving the world of Icus from a family of mutants led by a certain Destroyer. End of the scenario, start of the challenge. Because Gynoug was also, and above all, of fairly high difficulty. Despite the impressive coverage of fire from our winged hero, whose firepower grows wider as he picks up the blue and red orbs, the slightest contact with the enemy (or scenery) is synonymous with a pair of wings that come off and one less life. Due to a lack of unlimited credits, the terrible level 5, taking place in a living organism whose nature we do not even want to know, was right in many attempts even before the boss rush final.