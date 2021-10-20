Habib Beye continues as a trainer! (official)

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Since he took over the reins of Red Star a few weeks ago, the Saint-Ouen club is doing much better. Habib Beye therefore had no reason not to extend the adventure. Club president Patrice Haddad, via a press release, officially announced the news on Wednesday. “Since the start of my interim, the group has been extraordinary in its daily investment. The human adventure that we have built with all the players and staff played a role in my decision. The work carried out by President Patrice Haddad, at the head of the Red Star for thirteen years, and the way in which the club continues to structure itself day after day, have now confirmed me in my choice to continue the adventure ”, Habib Beye commented.

🚨 OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE OF @RedStarFC

President Patrice Haddad and @BeyeHabib decide to continue the adventure ⤵️ https://t.co/QV6NFMMkth

– Red Star FC ✪ (@RedStarFC) October 20, 2021