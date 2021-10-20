Habib Beye officially becomes Red Star’s new coach

Habib Beye will be able to realize his dream. The former defender and current consultant of Canal +, has been acting for a month at the Red Star following the ouster of Vincent Bordot. An interim which is going rather well so far with two successes, a draw, a defeat and a qualification for the Coupe de France. Enough to convince the Audonian leaders to bet on the main protagonist. According to information from the team, the Red Star will formalize this Wednesday the appointment of Beye as coach number one.

National residents confirmed the news a few minutes later. “During the last 30 days of interim, Habib Beye has been able to revitalize the professional group by establishing principles and a method which have allowed the Red Star to start a dynamic of positive results. It is therefore natural that Patrice Haddad and Habib Beye jointly decided that Habib would continue to supervise the first team, alongside Randy Fondelot, Faouzi Amzal and Rodolphe Rothe-Boll, ” specifies the press release. The former OM player is passing his BEPF at the moment and therefore does not have the famous diploma to lead a professional club. The Red Star will have to pay a fine for each match coached by his new coach. History will therefore remember that Habib Beye started his career as number one coach on the Red Star bench …



