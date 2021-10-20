Haiti: missionary kidnappers demand $ 17 million

The gang behind the kidnapping of 17 American and Canadian missionaries on October 16 in Haiti are claiming a million dollars per hostage, or 17 million in total. The United States has sent investigators to the scene and advises its nationals not to go there.

Security sources in Haiti have confirmed to Agence France Presse (AFP) that the kidnappers behind the kidnapping of 17 North American missionaries on Saturday, October 16, 2021, east of Port-au- Prince, demanded $ 17 million, or $ 1 million per hostage.

According to information gathered by AFP, the “400 mawozo” gang is at the origin of this vast kidnapping; Due to the powerlessness of the local police, this gang controls the area where the group of American and Canadian missionaries circulated on Saturday,

These victims belong to the organization “Christian Aid Ministries”. Based in the state of Ohio, the religious institution said in a statement that these people were returning from a visit to an orphanage, when they were abducted, with members of their families. In this group, there are five men, seven women and five children.

American investigators have already arrived in the country.





Haiti is classified as a country in the red zone, by the government of the United States, which advises its nationals not to go there, in particular because of the numerous kidnappings, specifying that “victims routinely include US citizens“.

Last April, ten people, including two French religious, were kidnapped for 20 days by this gang of “400 mawozo”, in the same region, located between the capital and the border with the Dominican Republic.

The local population is also regularly the target of this type of kidnapping. In the country in crisis, cases of rape, assaults and assassinations are legion. But the residents’ calls for help do not resonate anywhere. It is besides “the absence of the state“, denounced by the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights of Port-au-Prince, which benefits armed and hyper-violent gangs. According to this Center, more than 600 cases of kidnapping have been identified, out of the first three quarters of 2021, compared to 231, at the same period in 2020.