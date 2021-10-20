Haller and Ajax roll over Dortmund / C1 / Gr. C / Ajax-Borussia Dortmund (4-0) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Reus CSC (11e), Blind (25e), Antony (57e) and Haller (72e) for Ajax

Amsterdam beer is not a benchmark, but when Ajax puts the pressure on … strap on your Achilles tendons.

In a neat Johan Cruijff Arena, the Lancers took out the sulphate for an hour and a half. Hummels’ leg deluded in front of Antony (9e), Kobel opposed Blind (10e), but Tadić’s off-center free kick hit the opposite end, helped by the deflection of the unfortunate Reus (1-0, 11e), party to sing from Tokio Hotel all evening. Ajax holds the tempo hostage and after ten minutes of intermission, Blind triggers at the entrance to the box after a skilful handover from Haller: enough to lay Kobel, already, for the second time. (2-0, 25e). Berghuis, Gravenberch then Mazraoui confirm that there is only one team on the field, but despite the ajacid recital, the Schwarzgelben stick to theunder 2.5 half time.



Witsel’s gross WWE foul on Tadić (42e) finally sums up the performance of the BvB, where only Haaland is vaguely distinguished by three face-to-face failures against the unmistakable Pasveer, 37 years old. If Gravenberch’s shot is too axial (49e), Antony wreaths Can then Kobel with a subtle curl (3-0, 57e) before Haller, already a double passer, rises and plants the fourth and last nail of the yellow and black coffin, to stay at the top of the ranking of top scorers of the C1 2021-2022 (4-0, 72e). The loose marking of the Hummels-Can pair, resigned from the bell-shaped balloon of Blind, is unequivocal: the relentless Ajax is now the only leader of Group C. And Europe can tremble.





“Shalalalalalala Ajax Amsterdam …”

Ajax (4-2-3-1): Pasveer – Mazraoui (Rensch, 83e), Timber, Martínez, Blind – Álvarez, Gravenberch – Antony (Neres, 76e), Berghuis (Klaassen, 69e), Tadić – Haller (Daramy, 83e). Coach: Erik ten Hag.

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-1-2): Kobel – Meunier (M. Wolf, 79e), Akanji, Hummels (Pongračić, 79th), Schulz (Can, 46e) – Bellingham, Witsel, Brandt (Knauff, 88e) – Reus, Haaland, Malen (T. Hazard, 53e). Coach: Marco Rose.