Halo: the co-creator of the franchise opens a studio at Electronic Arts, 1st details

Marcus Lehto is not just anything in the video game landscape: we simply owe the Halo series to him. After a difficult period, he clarified more his future which will be registered with a famous American publisher.

Marcus Lehto is a man who has a relatively large fan base, and for good reason: he was involved in the creation of the very first Halo before becoming the artistic director of the following episodes. A true padre of the video game who, after having worked on the Destiny shipyard, finally left to sail alone… at his own risk. Especially at his peril, moreover.

The chance for renewal after the failure of Disintegration

The developer therefore took the initiative to found his own studio, V1 Interactive, with a first title called Disintegration. Released in 2020, the game was a critical and commercial failure, forcing the organization to go out of business five months later. A real blow for a man normally accustomed to success … but who now finds a rather happy outcome as far as he is concerned.

He recently teased a new project and talks about it more concretely today: Marcus Lehto is therefore at the head of a brand new studio, created internally at Electronic Arts. He will therefore sit there as “Game director” within a branch located in Seattle, with the goal of creating first-person action games. All work will be overseen by Vince Zampella, the man behind the Respawn Entertainment studio (Titanfall, Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order).





Hey everyone, I’m very excited to announce that I’ve joined @EA as a Game Director, building a new studio in the Seattle area working on first-person games. I can’t wait to share more about what we’re creating! pic.twitter.com/GnfVFNLSaW – Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) October 19, 2021

Lehto thus declares himself very “Impatient” to reveal what he’s working on : on our side, we must admit that we are necessarily curious.