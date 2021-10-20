He thinks he is saving his two children from a fire, but only leaves the home with one of the two

In 2020, a little boy burned to death in a trailer in Wales after his father believed he had saved him. Aberystwyth court found a handling error.

The drama happened on January 19, 2020. Separated from his wife, Shaun was sleeping with his two boys in a trailer when it caught fire. Awakened by the flames, disturbed by the smoke, he takes a leg and an arm, thinking of taking out his two children, three and four years old.

“He woke up and everything around him was on fire. He doesn’t remember much, he just went on autopilot and picked up the boys, ”his wife Erin told the Daily Mirror. It is only outside that the father realizes that he has only taken one child, the four-year-old, and that it is too late to save the second.





A saved child

Young Zac burns to death in the caravan while his brother, 40% burnt, is taken to the emergency room where he narrowly escapes death. The fire was allegedly caused by an electric heater plugged into an extension cord connected to a neighboring house while the cold had descended on Welsh lands.

Aberystwyth Criminal Court determined that the father did not have time to get the two boys out of the blaze.

