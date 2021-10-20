Health pass until summer? Second round in the Assembly

In a tense atmosphere, the deputies began their second day of examination of the bill with the much discussed proposal to extend the health pass until July. Result hoped for late at night

After a first day of heated debates, the hemicycle of the Assembly began on Wednesday the second and final round of the examination of a new bill devoted to the Covid crisis, with the possibility controversial to use the health pass until July 31.

A hypothesis that makes the oppositions of right and left scream.

The debates should continue late into the night but with this tenth “health” text since March 2020, they take on the air of repetition whether it is about the attacks of the oppositions or the arguments of the majority.

Situation in Overseas France, age measures on the health pass, end of free tests, trial of the state of emergency, the presidential management of the crisis deemed authoritarian, change of footing of the majority on the perimeter of application of the pass before and after July 12, etc. : right and left unrolled their long list of reproaches.

“Repetition is useful,” quipped the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, never stingy with scratches.

“The epidemic is not over”

“The liberticidal side, it no longer takes, and there is no media echo. The parliamentary debate is biased by the politicization of expression, ”commented Wednesday morning, a framework of the majority. “The real problem is that no one is talking about the Covid anymore, even though we have crossed incidence rates of 50 and 60 in some departments. “





If there is “no epidemic wave” today in France, Olivier Véran underlined the situation “abroad, in Belgium, it rises strongly, in the Netherlands it rises strongly […] The epidemic is not over ”.

As expected, the majority returned to a quack in the law committee where the LREM deputy Pacôme Rupin, resolute opponent to the pass, had narrowly passed an amendment which provides for limiting the use of the pass geographically and according to the rate of incidence of the epidemic.

The amendment proposed by Rupin was “inoperative”, justified the LREM coordinator at the Law Commission, Guillaume Gouffier-Cha, stressing that the establishment and maintenance of the pass had never been based on a single indicator. The oppositions feasted on this difference in positions within LREM by saluting the “courage” of Rupin.

“Commonality”

While uncertainty hovered over a hypothetical lifting of the pass in mid-November, government spokesman Gabriel Attal dampened enthusiasm, Wednesday at the end of the Council of Ministers.

Right and left criticize a “blank check”, in a “state of emergency” which is becoming “the norm”, with a country which for the last six years has lived more than three years under different states of emergency, between terrorist attacks and the health crisis.

LR Philippe Gosselin unsuccessfully defended a motion to reject this “trivialization of the state of emergency”. “This text proposes to step over the national representation because we are suspending our work on February 28,” he pointed out.