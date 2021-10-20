Hérault: MP Coralie Dubost victim of a violent attack, with her companion, in Paris

The LREM member of the third district of Hérault was attacked and robbed by a group of individuals as she left a restaurant and went to her home on the arm of her companion.

Coralie Dubost, the LREM deputy for the third district of Hérault, was the subject of a violent attack, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, October 20, shortly after midnight, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris where she has a pied-à-terre.

While returning home, in the arm of her companion, after having shared a meal in a restaurant in the capital, she was taken to task by several individuals who surrounded them before assaulting them.





Her purse was violently ripped off

A lightning attack that resulted in the theft of his handbag and all his personal effects. Extremely shocked, she did not wish to communicate on this matter. One thing is certain, she was not hospitalized and there is no life-threatening prognosis.

Supported, this Wednesday morning, by the doctor of the National Assembly, she also somehow respected her commitments throughout the day.

The judicial police have been seized of the investigation and are trying to identify the suspects who have, of course, fled, on foot, after having taken over the valuables of the couple. The damage would be estimated at several thousand euros.