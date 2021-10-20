here are the new functions exclusive to the latest Google smartphones

After several months of rumors and leaks, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have just been officially presented by Google. These smartphones, the first to embed the Tensor chip, are equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD + 90 Hz screen for the Pixel 6, and a 6.7-inch Quad HD + 120 screen for the Pixel 6 Pro and run on Android 12, the latest version of the Mountain View firm’s mobile operating system.

As with each new Pixel model, Google has offered its smartphones exclusivity on certain new Android software features which, after a few months are often deployed on older models, before sometimes landing on all Android smartphones. .

Here’s a quick rundown of the coolest new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro exclusive features.

A magic eraser for Google Photos

The most interesting novelty for users is undoubtedly the arrival of “Magic Eraser”, a “Magic Eraser”, in Google Photos to easily remove annoying elements appearing in the image.

Thus, all the pictures captured with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can easily be modified in Google Photos, to remove an object that pollutes a portrait, or to erase people who have stuck on your group photo.

This new function, which is accessible directly when opening a snapshot by pressing the Modify button, automatically suggests certain objects present in an image to be deleted and allows them to be deleted in one tap. It is also possible to manually select the items to delete. Garbage cans, poles and other misplaced vehicles just have to beware.

Long exposure, moving photos and blur removal

If Google Photos is taking advantage of the arrival of a Magic Eraser, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s camera is no exception. Google offers its latest smartphones Motion Mode, a shooting mode allowing you to take long exposure shots, but also to easily capture moving subjects. Long exposure photos add a drag effect to moving objects in the image.





As for the Action mode, it allows to capture the moving subjects in a clear way, while applying a blur effect to the background.

Another photo novelty related to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the camera is now able to remove the blur on a face that would have moved when the picture was taken. Young parents will be able to more easily immortalize their offspring without risking having only blurry images.

Google Assistant can filter incoming calls

Unwanted calls from questionable numbers have become a real plague on mobile. To remedy this, Google has integrated a Call Filtering feature into the Pixels, which allows you to get an idea of ​​the identity of the caller trying to reach you before you even pick up the phone. If the function is automatic in the United States, it must be activated manually for users in France.

Once activated, Google Assistant takes over and asks the correspondent to identify himself and indicate the reason for his call. Everything is automatically transcribed in real time in the form of text on the screen of your smartphone. When the other party has answered the Google Assistant, you can choose a suggested answer that will be read by the Google voice assistant, answer or simply hang up.

Real-time transcription and translation

The launch of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is also an opportunity for Google to demonstrate the progress made with its translation and automatic transcription tools. The new smartphones of the American giant have “Live Translate”, a machine translation module capable of translating on the fly all the elements displayed on the screen or broadcast on their speakers. In the case of text messages received in your favorite messaging application (WhatsApp, Messenger, Android Message, Signal, Twitter, etc.), Live Translate is able to display in real time a translation of the elements displayed on the screen.

The audio content broadcast on the speakers of the device, whether it is a streaming video, a video call, or an audio podcast for example, can be translated to on the fly since Live Translate allows you to activate subtitles in several languages.

Finally, the Recorder application (Google’s dictaphone) can now instantly transcribe and translate the voices and noises that it recognizes, and this in several languages, including French.