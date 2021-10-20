here is the recipe to prepare this natural cough remedy

Runny nose, sore throat, cough or even headaches, since the health crisis, tonsillitis, bronchitis and colds seemed to have (almost) disappeared. But at the end of the year, they are coming back again. Fortunately, there is a simple, natural and effective remedy for relieving symptoms: thyme syrup.

What are the benefits of thyme?

This aromatic plant is recognized for its medicinal properties. In addition to being the perfect accompaniment to our dishes, it provides the body with a multitude of benefits, in particular to fight against viral diseases. This is the case with bronchitis, for example, but also other respiratory conditions (asthma, whooping cough, angina). [1] In infusion, but especially in syrup, thyme (Thymus vulgaris) relieves coughs and decongests sinuses, bronchi and the entire ENT sphere. It is therefore an excellent antiseptic and anti-infective ally.

Photo: Shutterstock

How to make thyme syrup?

The list of ingredients

70 g of dried thyme (harvested in your garden or bought in a store)

water

sugar

The recipe, step by step

Immerse the dried thyme in water for 24 hours. Once this step is completed, boil the water and thyme, then simmer for about ten minutes. Let the mixture steep off the heat overnight.

That’s it, you will soon reach the end of the recipe. Now all you have to do is strain the thyme in order to keep only the infusion. After weighing the liquid, pour 50% of its weight in sugar (example: if you have 1 liter of infusion, add 500 g of sugar). All you have to do is heat the mixture until you get the desired texture. Finally, put the syrup in a glass bottle or in airtight jars. Here it is, it’s ready! [2]

Photo: Shutterstock

How to use thyme syrup?

Thyme syrup can be used to relieve a sore throat, for example, or just to cool off. But beware, its consumption is not quite the same:





For a medicinal remedy, consume one tablespoon (undiluted) three times a day (morning, noon and evening). However, this treatment should not be used for more than a week.

To simply quench your thirst, mix it with water, like any syrup.

Photo: Shutterstock

How long to keep thyme syrup?

The good news is that thyme syrup keeps very well (by the way, the sweeter it is, the longer it will keep). Once bottled, it can be kept for 3 to 6 months in a cool, dark place. And after opening, allow 2 to 4 weeks in the refrigerator.

Photo: Shutterstock

There you go, all that remains is to appreciate the benefits of this thyme syrup. And to go further, here is the recipe for chai latte, this delicious drink full of virtues.