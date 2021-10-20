Here is why the upsetting Da Squad did not have the right to the golden buzzer

A great moment of emotion. In the first episode of the new season of France has an unbelievable talent broadcast Wednesday on M6, the Da Squad moved the public and the jury to tears. As a preamble, Alann, one of the twenty-four dancers of the Lyon troupe, recounted the tragedy he experienced in January 2019.

“I had a car accident,” he said. I lost my friend who was dancing with us in the group, I also lost my girlfriend and I lost my sight as well. The young man then explained that he had been in a coma and had to undergo several operations.

In the face of adversity, he overcame obstacles and resumed dancing. The participation of Da Squad in the show was highly symbolic: “Stan, who left us, it was his dream to come there”, slipped Juliane, the founder of the troop.

“I had half of my reactions cut off during the editing”

The jury, upset by the choreography, was in tears. “I cut off half of my reactions to the editing because I was such a fountain,” Hélène Ségara told reporters during the presentation of this season. There are things that we prune in the editing because we do not want to fall into pathos. “





“I say a big thank you for reminding you that we can go beyond everything”, reacted the singer in front of the troupe after having greeted “the energy” and the “great mind” of Alann. Sugar Samy stood up and applauded what he called a “lesson in life.” “For me, it is not good, it is beyond that: it is a jewel that you have offered us,” said Eric Antoine for his part.

“Very helpless”

Why, faced with such enthusiasm, the Da Squad were not entitled to a golden buzzer synonymous with direct qualification for the final? Hélène Ségara revealed the reason at a press conference: “It was one of the last numbers of the hearings. We had already given all our golden buzzers, ”she explained, adding that she and her colleagues on the jury were“ very disarmed ”not to have been able to assign one to the troop.

In other words, the performance of Da Squads was shown in the first episode but their appearance on stage took place on the last day of the auditions. The shooting took place over four days, at the end of August: the jurors were dressed in the same way each time so that the order of the numbers could be mixed during the editing of the episodes.