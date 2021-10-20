Hervé, Delphine and Franck make their choice, disillusionment with Jean-Daniel

This Monday, M6 aired the eighth episode of Love is in the meadow. And it was time to make choices! Indeed, at Hervé, the breeder from Picardy, things have accelerated. After Stephanie took his hand during a walk, the forty-something feels himself growing wings. When he woke up, he clearly told Stephanie that he had chosen her. The latter therefore waits for Hervé to warn Vanessa. But while the farmer had the opportunity to tell him things, he couldn’t find the words. Vanessa therefore stays for the day. Hervé takes his two suitors for a boat trip. He and Stéphanie have many gestures of affection, so Vanessa understands that the farmer has made his choice. On their return, Hervé finally takes the trouble to tell Vanessa that he has chosen Stéphanie. The young woman accepts the decision but resents the farmer for not having told her earlier. Vanessa finally packs her suitcase and leaves.

Franck wonders if he didn’t let Cécile go too quickly

At Franck, it’s time for surprises. Indeed, Anne-Lise takes him for a carriage ride, dressed in period costumes. Franck is under the spell. During this time, stayed with Franck, Cecile has a conversation with Simone, the farmer’s mother. This makes him understand that Franck will not want a long-distance relationship. However, in the short term, Cécile knows that she will not be able to come and settle with the farmer, held back by her work and her son, educated about fifty kilometers away. When Franck comes home from a walk, Cécile announces with tears in her eyes that she is going to leave because of this practical question. The farmer is moved but does not hold her back. To celebrate the start of their story, Franck takes Anne-Lise to the roof of the tower which houses her guest room. Taken by feelings, he kisses his contender. But after this episode, Franck questions himself and wonders if he did not let Cécile go too quickly.





In Switzerland, the authentic Jean-Daniel is still in the observation phase with his two suitors, Zakia and Celine. He takes them to see his large herd of cows. Then he then has a discussion with Celine, who makes him understand that she would like him to be more into seduction. But Jean-Daniel makes him understand that he has trouble forgetting his previous heartaches. Facing the camera, Céline reveals that she has no feelings for the farmer. Jean-Daniel then spends an evening at the restaurant with Zakia. But the evening does not go as planned. Zakia points out to Jean-Daniel his lack of refinement and asks him if he is really ready to live with a woman. The contender then expresses her disappointment, Jean-Daniel confides as for him that he has trouble with Zakia’s character.

Delphine chooses Ghislaine

At Delphine, the atmosphere is always a little electric. Delphine takes a step back, in order to avoid conflicts with Christelle. The arborist invites several friends for a drink to introduce her two suitors. Christelle tries to occupy the attention, which makes Delphine uncomfortable. Ghislaine doesn’t like it either and goes up to his room. Delphine goes to see her and makes her understand that her heart is tilted in her favor. The next day, she takes Ghislaine for a walk to tell her about her choice, they hug each other. Delphine then takes Christelle for a walk to tell her about her decision. The contender is relieved, because she had no more feeling than that. Christelle packed her bags, and burst into tears upon departure. Finally alone, Delphine and Ghislaine go for a bike ride and exchange their first kiss. Then the week at the farm ends in style for the two women who go to a beautiful hotel where they share a pleasant moment in a spa.

Finally, at Vincent the winegrower, the energetic Stephanie start the day by going to feed the dogs. During this time, Marie-Jeanne is having breakfast with Vincent. The farmer does not appreciate the hyperactivity of Stéphanie, who after taking care of the dogs, starts cleaning the whole house. Then during the midday meal, Vincent cooks … brains and kidneys! A nightmare for the vegetarian Stéphanie, who understands that the farmer has chosen his side. He takes Marie-Jeanne for a walk and lets her know that he has a preference for her. But the latter makes him understand that for the moment, she has no feelings for him yet.

Find the replay of the show on 6play and all the information in our replay guide.