Hilona Gos (Les Marseillais vs the Rest of the World 6) makes several radical decisions after her split with Julien Bert

Hilona Gos, who has just arrived in The Marseillais vs The Rest of the World, begins to definitely turn the page Julien Bert, his ex.
In the episode of Marseillais vs The Rest of the World aired this Monday, October 18 at 7:50 p.m. on W9, Hilona gos finally made his entrance and discovered that Julien Bert, his ex, was in a relationship with Océane El Himer from the family of Marseillais, only ten days after their separation. And if after this adventure, they got back together, the couple officially separated a few days ago. On Instagram, Hilona gos thus wrote: “We have decided by mutual agreement to separate definitively. There will be no going back this time. We have weighed the pros and cons. There is too much suffering. We hurt each other a lot. Love is not enough. You have to know how to say ‘stop’ even if it’s hard. When you’re hurting yourself more than anything else, it’s best to leave. It is a difficult decision but it must be taken.“More and more shocked by the images of the relationship between Julien Bert and Océane, the young woman made several decisions.
“I decided to stop moping”
“I’m taking a step back from social media right now. It’s too much shit for me but don’t worry I will come back even stronger than before, has explained Hilona gos as a story on his Instagram account followed by more than 1.3 million subscribers. Today I am better and I know why. I go home, the move begins and I’m going to get away from this unhealthy world, the episodes, acts, lyrics and edits are just there to comfort me in my decision to get away from it as much as possible, and i decided to stop moping, life is worth living and i will think of myself now, happiness is waiting for me somewhere“.
Hilona Gos is moving
Hilona gos so decided to go home and take care of her. She thus announces the program of her day: “get back his magnificent jackets, get my nails done, think about getting out of bed before all that and finally take the boat to take the direction of my house “.