Historic first – Pig kidney successfully transplanted to a human

The kidney from a pig was transplanted to a human without triggering immediate rejection by the recipient’s immune system for the first time, a major breakthrough that could ultimately help alleviate the shortage of human organs available for transplants.

The transplant took place at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York. The organ used came from a pig whose genes had been modified so that its tissues no longer contain a molecule known to cause almost immediate rejection.





The recipient was a brain-arrested patient with signs of kidney dysfunction whose family consented to the experience, the researchers told Reuters.

The results of tests on the transplanted kidney “were pretty normal,” said Dr Robert Montgomery, the surgeon who led the study.

The recipient’s creatinine levels – which indicate poor kidney function – returned to normal levels after the transplant, the surgeon added.

If the experiment really turns out to be a success, then it would be a major breakthrough, especially for individuals awaiting a transplant. In France, the France Rein association estimates the waiting period for such an operation between 18 months and 4 years.